Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresnillo Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.