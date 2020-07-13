DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV AS/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

DSDVY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.99%.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

