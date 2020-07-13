Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

