FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Graco stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after purchasing an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 56.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.