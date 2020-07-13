Jefferies Financial Group Comments on EZCORP Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EZCORP in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

EZPW opened at $5.56 on Monday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 514,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

