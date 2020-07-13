DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

