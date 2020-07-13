Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

About CYBERAGENT INC/ADR

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Earnings History and Estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

