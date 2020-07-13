Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centamin in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

