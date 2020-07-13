Exfo Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Exfo in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Exfo stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

