Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 423,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,124,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 806,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

