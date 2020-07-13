Camden Property Trust Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

