Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post sales of $17.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.88 million. Alphatec reported sales of $27.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $98.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.91 million to $107.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.49 million, with estimates ranging from $130.85 million to $150.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Northland Securities began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 260.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2,023.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 643,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 613,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 825.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 481,973 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.94. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

