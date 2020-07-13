American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will report $116.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.60 million and the lowest is $115.20 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $113.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year sales of $485.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $487.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $507.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.05 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $40,967.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,818.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 12.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $400.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.01. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

