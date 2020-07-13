Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.64 Million

Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will report $481.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.86 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported sales of $679.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

