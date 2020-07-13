Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $34.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $204.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $213.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.91 million, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $288.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,400 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $43.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

