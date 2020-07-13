Analysts Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce $9.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.13 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.14 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.53 billion to $37.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.76.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $128.43 on Monday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.