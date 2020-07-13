Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.70 billion and the lowest is $7.58 billion. SYSCO reported sales of $15.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year sales of $52.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.65 billion to $55.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 207,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in SYSCO by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

