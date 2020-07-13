Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $225.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $226.56 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $238.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $80,559,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

