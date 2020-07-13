Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.