$176.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $176.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.80 million and the lowest is $170.80 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $195.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $567.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.65 million to $574.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.94 million, with estimates ranging from $568.47 million to $620.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $99.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

