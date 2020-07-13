Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYCBF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wilmar International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wilmar International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

BYCBF stock opened at $1,900.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,939.91. Wilmar International has a 52 week low of $1,860.00 and a 52 week high of $2,251.00.

About Wilmar International

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

The Fly

