$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

