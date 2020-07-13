Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MWA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

