Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

State Street stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after buying an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

