Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$31.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total transaction of C$422,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,443,263.48. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,363,609.04.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

