UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $291.23 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

