ViacomCBS (VIAC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/12/2020 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/2/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/23/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $18.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

6/8/2020 – ViacomCBS had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – ViacomCBS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Get ViacomCBS Inc alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.