Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/9/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets are driving Marvell’s revenues. Strong supply-chain executions are enabling the company to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, Marvell’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. However, seasonal weakness and supply-chain impairments in the storage business due to the coronavirus outbreak were headwinds. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

6/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.50 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Marvell Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/3/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets drove Marvell’s fiscal Q1 results. Strong supply-chain execution enabled the company to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business grew sequentially. Also, Marvell’s recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. However, seasonal weakness and supply-chain impairments in the storage business due to the coronavirus outbreak were headwinds. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00.

5/27/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/26/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $30.00 to $35.00.

5/23/2020 – Marvell Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Marvell Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Marvell Technology Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MRVL opened at $38.31 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,175. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

