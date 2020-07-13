Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Reduced by B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $412.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

