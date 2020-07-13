Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $136.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,574,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

