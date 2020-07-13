B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of AA opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alcoa by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

