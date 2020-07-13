Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1life Healthcare (ONEM)

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2020 – 1life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – 1life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/30/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – 1life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/19/2020 – 1life Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – 1life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/18/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2020 – 1life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/14/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

5/14/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – 1life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

