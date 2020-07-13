Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

BK stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

