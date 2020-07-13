Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $937.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,118.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,039.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $11,957,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

