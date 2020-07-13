Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAVVF opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 116.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.