Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

ODT stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 252,440 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 704,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

