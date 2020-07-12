Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 217.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

