Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEO. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 169.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 311.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

