Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.