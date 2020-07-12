Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,412,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000.

VBR stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

