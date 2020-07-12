State Street Corp Has $215.48 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.97% of Mohawk Industries worth $215,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

