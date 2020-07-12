APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.85 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

