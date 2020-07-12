Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $36,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

