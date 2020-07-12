American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $217,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Financial Group by 890.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after buying an additional 687,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

