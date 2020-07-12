6 Meridian Has $202,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

NYSE WM opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

