6 Meridian Has $228,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AptarGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

NYSE:ATR opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $125.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

