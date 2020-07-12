Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,567 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

