APG Asset Management N.V. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.44.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $70.47 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

