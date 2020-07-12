DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.93 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.