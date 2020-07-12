Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after buying an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

